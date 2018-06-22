Missing Riverside Woman Found Dead Near Box Springs Mountain ID’d as Mother of Suspected Killer

Posted 10:05 AM, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 08:56PM, June 22, 2018

The search for a missing woman in Riverside ended this week when police found her body at the foot of a nearby mountain, and authorities on Friday accused the woman’s son of killing her.

Mica Maddock, 51, was reported missing about 4 a.m. Wednesday, when her husband returned from work and she was not at their home in the Sycamore Canyon area of Riverside, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

Mica Maddock, left, and Aaron Allen Aubrey, right, are seen in photos released by Riverside police.

Mica Maddock, left, and Aaron Allen Aubrey, right, are seen in photos released by Riverside police.

Maddock did not answer or return her husband’s phone calls and did not arrive at work later that morning.

Police tracked her car in Corona, about 20 miles away, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and saw that she was not inside, Officer Ryan Railsback said. Sitting behind the wheel was Aaron Allen Aubrey, a 24-year-old transient from Riverside, authorities said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories