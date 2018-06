Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A website called Ranker has a list for just about any topic you can think of! We visited their offices to find out how they're letting people vote on just about anything.

Visit Ranker to find lists on just about anything!

https://www.ranker.com/

NOW LISTEN: Here's an interview with Clark Benson, CEO and founder of Ranker. Learn how he turned a love of lists into a full-fledged business. Subscribe to the Rich on Tech Podcast here.