Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founders of the Accessory Junkie Ursuala Lyon and Michelle Reeves joined us live with a preview of the fashionable accessories you can get at the Accessory Junkie Pop Up Shop at the Malibu Lumberyard. The Accessory Junkies Summer Pop-up at Malibu Lumberyard is opening on Saturday June 23. Aptly named The Accessory Junkie Clubhouse, the summer pop-up experience will feature the e-tailor’s summer collection plus host over 20 in-store events throughout June and July including exclusive co-branded activations with Carbon 38, Birkenstock and Nike. The Accessory Junkie travels the world to curate unique and limited edition accessories. Rings from Australia, earrings from Brazil, clutches from Paris, necklaces from Iceland and beyond. Once again, the pop up is located at The Malibu Lumberyard (3939 Cross Creek Rd) For more info, follow them on social media.