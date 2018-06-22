‘The Plant Paradox’ With Dr. Steven Gundry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned cardiologist and best selling author Dr. Steven Gundry joined us live to talk about the diet that he lays out in his book “The Plant Paradox”. Kelly Clarkson recently credited “The Plant Paradox” for helping her lose 37 lbs. Dr Gundry is the author of “The Plant Paradox– The Hidden Dangers in Healthy Foods that Cause Disease and Weight Gain” and “The Plant Paradox Cookbook– 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free”. Dr. Gundry’s books are available on Amazon. Dr. Gundry has also created a grocery shop of Plant Paradox approved ingredients and foods.