California Announces Immediate Inspections at Facilities Housing Children Separated From Parents at Border

California regulators said Saturday they will immediately begin inspections at facilities where scores of immigrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under a Trump administration crackdown are being held.

Michael Weston, a spokesman for the Department of Social Services, said Saturday that state officials were reinspecting facilities run by groups that have federal contracts to house unaccompanied children. The inspections were underway on Saturday, and were initially focusing on providers that work with the youngest children, he said.

Several facilities in Southern California are now housing children, including the David & Margaret Youth and Family Services in La Verne, Crittenton Services for Children and Families in Fullerton as well as Nuevo Amanecer Latino Children’s Services and International Christian Adoptions.

Most of the kids in the L.A. area are under 9. They are reportedly being housed in facilities and foster homes run by at least four nonprofit agencies.

