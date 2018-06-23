La Verne Facility Among Shelters for Children Separated From Parents at Border

In a quiet nook in the small city of La Verne, small cottages topped with Spanish tile are spread across a sprawling green campus.

Long ago, it was an orphanage; now it’s a group home for foster kids. Recently, it also became one of several shelters in the Los Angeles area that quietly began to house kids who have been split from their parents at the border.

David & Margaret Youth and Family Services features a school, a market and a pool — even a cafe offering a $5.50 turkey sandwich called California Dreamin’.

It is now home to some of the children who were forcibly taken from their parents under President Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy. And it still remains unclear how long they will be separated from their families, frustrating leaders across Los Angeles trying to help the 100 kids in facilities across the L.A. region.

