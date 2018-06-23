Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 23rd, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Merchant Marine Dedication Ceremony

S.S. Lane Victory

Berth 49

San Pedro

818 994 4661

thelanevictory.org

In San Pedro, there is a tribute Saturday to the 17 members of the U.S. Merchant Marine who served aboard the landmark Merchant Marine ship S.S. Lane Victory. They never came home.

The Lane Victory is one of only five Merchant Marine ships still afloat. Built in Los Angeles in 1945, it served with distinction during World War Two, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The ceremony honoring the lost Mariner takes place at 3pm at Berth 49 in San Pedro. The special event will include a Coast Guard Honor Guard, musical tributes, and invited guests including family members of the Lost 17.

2018 Annual Angel City Games

UCLA

Drake Stadium

340 Bruin Walk

Los Angeles

http://www.AngelCityGames.org

Support the athletes at the 4th Angel City Games, competing in five Paralympic sports: swimming, track and field, archery, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball.

The competition takes place at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA.

For ticket information the schedule of events, check the website: http://www.angelcitygames.org

California Avocado Month

Grand Central Market LA

317 Broadway

Los Angeles

http://www.californiaavocado.com

June is California Avocado Month. Celebrate the special occasion at historic Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles where participating restaurants are hosting special California Avocado menu items for fans of the official state fruit.

The Scuba Show @ 10am

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

scubashow.com

The Scuba Show returns to Long Beach featuring more scuba exhibitors, scuba experts, and scuba seminars than ever. For ticket information, including information to learn how to get scuba certified, take at the website: scubashow.com

Hollywood Carnival Parade

Normandie Avenue & Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.laculturefestival.com/hollywood-carnival-parade

Hollywood Boulevard is transformed into a grand carnival and street extravaganza for the annual Los Angeles Culture Festival’s Hollywood Carnival Parade. The festivities begin at Hollywood Boulevard and Normandie Avenue and continues for three miles ending at North Highland Avenue. There you will find the entrance to the Carnival Culture Village for more family fun and food.

Free Admission!

57th Annual Fiesta of Gems Show

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

4117 Overland Avenue

Culver City

http://www.culvercityrocks.org

Jade is the star of the show at the 57th Annual Fiesta of Gems Show in Culver City at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. There are more than 30 gem and mineral dealers here from New Mexico, Arizona, as well as California offering one of a kind items as well as exhibits, demonstrations, and children’s program.

Admission and parking are free!

L.A. Sanitation Yard Open House @ 9am

Harbor District Yard

1400 North Gaffey Street

Los Angeles

1 800 773 2489

http://www.lacitysan.org/openhouse

Discover the work of the L.A. Sanitation Department at its Harbor District Yard’s open house. Learn about proper recycling practices, bulky item collection, see equipment demonstrations and enjoy free food and giveaways to first come, first serve guests. The yearly open houses seem quite popular. The L.A. Sanitation Department reports more than 7,000 visitors last year. Admission is free to the Harbor District Yard event on North Gaffey Street in Los Angeles.

Arline Fisch: Aquatic Bloom

Craft Center in America

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

http://www.craftinamerica.org

These sea jellies resemble the real seal life Sea Jellies you can see at places such as the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach because international artist Arline Fisch designed and crafted them that way using metal and wire the same way someone would use thread to crochet and knit. The Aquatic Bloom is on display at this exhibition Craft in America Center in Los Angeles.

In addition to the exhibit, there are free drop in craft classes for the family to teach the public about Sea Jellies as well as a Thursday June 28th book club event spotlighting the book artist Arline Fisch has produced about her unique craft.

