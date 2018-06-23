Southern Californians Flock to World Cup Watch Parties for Mexico-South Korea Match

Thousands of soccer fans gathered in sports bars, churches, restaurants, pubs, football clubs and makeshift viewing stands all over Southern California on Saturday to watch Mexico take on South Korea in the World Cup in Russia.

Mexico, which upset reigning champion Germany in its June 17 opening match, was favored to win. But history was not on Mexico’s side because it had not won back-to-back matches at a World Cup since 2002.

Then, only 25 minutes into Saturday’s game, Mexico scored its first goal, taking an early 1-0 lead. About 40 minutes later, Mexico scored again to take what proved to be an insurmountable lead. South Korea’s lone goal, in extra time, came too late and Mexico won 2-1.

Mexico is now 2-0 in the tournament and in strong position to advance to the elimination round, while South Korea is 0-2 and has almost no chance of advancing.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.