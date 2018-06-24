2 San Diego Police Officers Shot, Wounded in Standoff; Barricaded Suspect Found Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two San Diego police officers were injured after a standoff at an apartment complex near San Diego State University late Saturday night, according to authorities.

Police said they received a call described as a “violent disturbance” around 10:15 p.m., KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported. The caller stated they heard objects being thrown and yelling coming from the unit located at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Rolando Court.

The responding officers smelled smoke and called firefighters to assist. The two officers knocked on the door and the occupant did not respond. When police opened the door, they were greeted by gunfire, said Chief David Nisleit with San Diego Police Department in a media briefing Sunday morning.

The officers were struck when they exchanged shots with the suspect.

A SWAT team continued to confront the barricaded suspect in a standoff that lasted more than two hours. The apartments are located just over a mile west from the San Diego State University campus. Several residents from the nearby Tuscany Place apartment complex were evacuated during the standoff, but were allowed to return as of 2 a.m. Sunday.

The wounded officers were transported to local hospitals. One officer, described as a 3-year veteran with SDPD was listed in serious condition. The other officer, described as an 18-year veteran, was listed in stable condition, Chief Nisliet confirmed Sunday. Both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was wearing body armor. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his exact cause of death is under investigation.

Police said they have responded to the location numerous times over the last several years.

SDPD are waiting on a search warrant to be approved to continue their investigation. They believed the warrant would be granted around 8:30 Sunday morning.