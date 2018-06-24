2 Shot, 1 Stabbed During Fight at San Bernardino Motorcycle Clubhouse: Police

An investigation was underway in San Bernardino after two people were shot and a third was stabbed during a fight at a motorcycle club hangout early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The San Bernardino Police Department at 12:30 a.m. received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Magic Wheels Motorcycle Clubhouse located at 272 S. Mountain View Ave., officials stated in a news release.

Responding officers found a large group of people leaving the area and two victims “down” at the scene, the statement read. One victim suffered gunshot wounds while the other had been stabbed, police said. Both people — identified as a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old man — were transported to an area hospital.

Minutes later, a 31-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital and said she had been shot at the clubhouse as well, according to authorities.

Investigators said it appeared the fight broke out during a gathering at the property, where multiple shots were heard.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact San Bernardino Police Department Detective Siems at 909-384-5650.