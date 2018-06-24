Street Racers Take Over Pico Rivera and Arcadia Intersections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities made a pair of arrests and dispersed hundreds of people after street racers took over intersections in multiple Southern California cities late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Approximately 300 spectators packed into two areas of Pico Rivera, including the intersection of Rosemead and Beverly boulevards, to watch drivers perform doughnut maneuvers at about midnight, according to Sgt. Cardenas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Pico Rivera Station.

It was a similar story in Arcadia, where street racers performed dangerous stunts and blocked traffic at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Duarte Road, before making their way onto the 210 Freeway, authorities said.

Participants also set off fireworks that shot up into the sky, video from the scene showed.

Officials stressed that their focus was to break up the crowds -- not issue citations -- in order to keep bystanders and drivers safe.

Cardenas told KTLA that it was not clear why the street racers and spectators were out, but he said these events sometimes develop after soccer games, like the match between Mexico and South Korea in the World Cup on Saturday morning. Video showed some of the vehicles flying large Mexican flags.

One person was arrested after being accused of throwing a bottle at an officer, and another individual was arrested for allegedly failing to obey a police order, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.