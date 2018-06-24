Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 24th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Sunday! Enjoy the day exploring one of the unusual and different activities on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look!

-0-0-0-

2018 Annual Angel City Games

UCLA

Drake Stadium

340 Bruin Walk

Los Angeles

http://www.AngelCityGames.org

Support the athletes at the 4th Angel City Games, competing in five Paralympic sports: swimming, track and field, archery, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball.

The competing takes place at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA.

For ticket information the schedule of events, check the website: http://www.angelcitygames.org

-0-

Wallis Annenberg Petspace AnniFursary Celebration

Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Drive

Playa Vista

424 384 1801

http://www.annenbergpetspace.org

We’re invited to celebrate the one year anniversary of Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, a state of the art facility focused on pet adoptions , educational programming and the science behind the human-animal bond.

The celebration includes tours, free food trucks, and activities for the entire family. The celebration is free and open to the public.

-0-

The Porsche Effect: The Most Comprehensive Gathering of Historic Porsche Cars Ever Assembled Outside of Germany

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

1 323 930 2277

Petersen.org/porscheeffect

If Dad is a Porsche fan, then take him to THE PORSCHE EFFECT at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, where Dad can get lost among the most comprehensive collection of historic Porsche cars ever assembled outside of Germany.

The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections, each contains a combination of automobiles, artifacts, archival material, film footage, and visual reproductions.

-0-

KTLA “Beat the Heat!”

Newly Renovated “The Vault”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

Ohhh, and that’s not all! There more Porsches to admire among the treasures of THE VAULT at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This exclusive area contains more than 200 vehicles from around the world, in what was once an area prohibited to the public and visitors.

The vehicles in THE VAULT contains iconic and rare cars, motorcycles, and trucks spanning 120 years of automotive history on the largest guided automotive tour in the United States.

Tour prices start at $20.00.

-0-

The Scuba Show @ 10am

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

scubashow.com

The Scuba Show returns to Long Beach featuring more scuba exhibitors, scuba experts, and scuba seminars than ever. For ticket information, including information to learn how to get scuba certified, take at the website: scubashow.com

-0-

Arline Fisch: Aquatic Bloom

Craft Center in America

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

http://www.craftinamerica.org

These sea jellies resemble the real seal life Sea Jellies you can see at places such as the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach because international artist Arline Fisch designed and crafted them that way using metal and wire the same way someone would use thread to crochet and knit. The Aquatic Bloom is on display at this exhibition Craft in America Center in Los Angeles.

In addition to the exhibit, there are free drop in craft classes for the family to teach the public about Sea Jellies as well as a Thursday June 28th book club event spotlighting the book artist Arline Fisch has produced about her unique craft.

-0-

20th Anniversary Celebration

Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach wants us to join their 20th anniversary celebration. The mark the special occasion the aquarium is offering special programs, events, exhibits, and contests highlighting its fascinating history and bold future. It’s imperative to check the website – aquariumofpacific.org -- for the complete schedule of events.

-0-

32nd Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival Queen Mary Events Park

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

Longbeachbayou.com

There’s a party going on in Long Beach. The 32nd Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival is underway. It’s weekend of music, dance, and of course the flavors of the bayou. It’s a good idea to take a look at the website – longbeachbayou.com – in order to keep current with all of the weekend fun.

-0-

-0-

-0-0-0-