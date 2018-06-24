Woman Says Her Car in 2017 Was Struck by Gunfire at Malibu Creek State Park Where Man Camping Was Fatally Shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who camped with her boyfriend at Malibu Creek State Park in January 2017 when her car was struck by a bullet believes someone could be targeting innocent people there after a man was fatally shot at the same location recently.

"I think so," said Meliss Tatangelo, of Simi Valley in an interview with KTLA on Sunday.

Tristan Beaudette, a 35-year-old Irvine resident, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner on Saturday after being shot to death on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities say there's no motive or suspect and no evidence to connect any shootings in the area.

Beaudette was inside a tent with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters when someone shot him in the upper torso on Friday morning, L.A. County Sheriff's Department Lt. Rodney Moore said previously.

The daughters were not injured, Moore said.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 4:44 a.m., he added.

Beaduette now has a GoFundMe campaign created for him.

On Sunday, Tatangelo said the shooting was reminiscent to what happened to her in 2017.

"Hey that sounds familiar," Tatangelo said she remembered thinking. "I know something about that."

She and her boyfriend slept in the back of her Honda around 5 a.m. and heard a loud noise before they discovered someone had fired a shotgun at close range.

"You can see in the video there's a little piece of blue blanket," Tatangelo said of a video that was shot about what happened. "That's where I was. You can see it barely misses me."

In a Facebook post she wrote in January 2017, Tatangelo said the shotgun was fired approximately 20 feet away and if the bullet was an inch higher, she would have been struck.

The incident began around 5 a.m. and she wrote she was asleep at the empty campground with her boyfriend when she heard a loud noise that woke them up.

Her boyfriend asked her what the noise was and she believed she was dreaming and told him not to worry and go back to sleep, Tatangelo wrote.

When they got up at 6 a.m., they left the campsite to get coffee, she said, and they heard something rolling around the back of her car which was parked in a lot.

She opened the door hatch and saw a large bullet hole and bullet rolling around the back of the car, Tatangelo said.

They called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and then returned to the camp site where they spoke with a camp host.

She added the state park police filled out a report which included taking the bullet found in the back of her car.

