× Shots Heard Near Long Beach Retirement Home; Authorities Responding

Shots were heard near a Long Beach retirement home where authorities were responding early Monday.

Two people at the scene told KTLA they heard gunfire.

Gina Kim said she heard firetrucks going by. She said she went to help people from the retirement home cross the street when she heard “two loud booms.”

Dan Rafferty told KTLA he awoke to alarms going off and found several firefighters and police officers in the area.

He said he heard three shots fired and screaming. Rafferty said he saw a paramedic with a possible gunshot wound.

“[The paramedic was] not even on the stretcher. They just lifted him up and carried him,” he said.

Footage at around 5 a.m. shows several officers near 600 E. 4th Street, where the Long Beach Fire Department were called about a fire alarm.

A retirement home called Covenant Manor was listed under that address.

Officials have not provided any information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.