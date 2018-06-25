Heather Locklear Arrested Again After Alleged Battery of Police Officer in Thousand Oaks

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday on two misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel, two months after she pleaded not guilty of battery on a peace officer in a separate incident.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to two separate calls to Locklear’s residence in Thousand Oaks, California. The first call occurred around 6pm local time for a disturbance. Deputies determined no crime had been committed, according to Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sherriff’s Department.

The second call came in around 11pm local time. Sgt. Buschow told CNN that deputies arrived to find a domestic disturbance involving Locklear and another party. According to Buschow, Locklear kicked one of the deputies in the leg while they were surveying the situation.

Buschow described Locklear as “extremely intoxicated and very uncooperative” as she was handcuffed and taken into custody. He added that due to her intoxicated state, Locklear was supposed to be medically checked before going to jail. According to Buschow, Locklear kicked one of the medics in the chest during the check.

After being evaluated at a nearby hospital, Locklear was transported to jail and booked. Her bail was set at $20,000.

Representatives for Locklear, who is best known for her decades of work in television series like “Melrose Place,” “Spin City” and “Dynasty,” did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on this story.

In April, Locklear pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer after she was arrested following a domestic violence call at her home in February.

