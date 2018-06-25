× LASD Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Lynwood

Detectives on Monday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, the agency said.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.