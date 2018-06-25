Man Charged With Shooting and Killing Worker at San Gabriel Valley Construction Site

A Perris man was charged on Monday in the shooting death of a construction worker in the San Gabriel Valley a week ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced.

Elias Haro Rodriguez, 25, is accused of shooting and killing a 50-year-old construction worker named Juan Carlos Castro Flores last Monday.

The deadly shooting happened in the 14700 block of Nelson Avenue, where Flores was working at a construction site when he was approached by Rodriguez, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez then allegedly shot him several times.

Several other workers at the site watched as Rodriguez fired shots, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene while Rodriguez fled the area, authorities said. He was arrested on Thursday and was being held on $2 million bail.

Prosecutors and law enforcement officials have not released further information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and have not given a motive.

The construction site is located in an eastern area of the San Gabriel Valley, near the border between the City of Industry and La Puente.

No further information has been released by authorities.

