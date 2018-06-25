Man Suspected of Shooting, Attempting to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend in Riverside Is Found and Arrested in Ohio

Two months after a man in Riverside was shot several times by the ex-boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend, the suspected gunman was arrested about 2,200 miles away in the state of Ohio, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported on March 26 just after 9 p.m., with officers responding to a business in the 18500 block of Van Buren Boulevard in the neighborhood of Orangecrest, according to Riverside police. There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated and survived, police said, while investigators identified the suspected gunman as Loconno Wair, 39, of Moreno Valley.

Wair allegedly went to the business where the shooting happened because it was the workplace of his ex-girlfriend, according to police. The victim was there for a child custody exchange with the same woman, who was also his ex-girlfriend.

The two men allegedly got into some sort of altercation, although the reason behind that conflict and what exactly led up to it has not been further described by police.

At some point, Wair shot the victim multiple times, police said, describing the incident as an attempted killing.

The SWAT team with Riverside police conducted surveillance on Wair in attempts to arrest him and eventually found out they he had fled the state and was possible in Columbus, Ohio. Investigators received more information about Wair’s suspected location from U.S. Marshal authorities in Ohio, police said.

After several days of doing surveillance on Wair in the Columbus area, investigators were able to find him at a home there and arrest him, police said.

He is currently in custody in Ohio and will soon be extradited back to California. No further information has been released by Riverside police.