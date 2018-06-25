Officials ID Long Beach Fire Captain Killed in the Line of Duty as Father of 2, Department Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fire captain who died after gunfire erupted as officials were responding to a fire at a senior living facility in Long Beach Monday morning had been with the department for 17 years, officials said.

Dave Rosa, 45, had also served as captain of Fire Station 10 for the last six and a half years, said Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Duree.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

"This is a tough day," Duree said, pausing tearing up. "It's a tough day."

Rosa's children, now older, had grown close to others in the department during their father's nearly two-decade career, said Jake Heflin, a spokesperson for the Fire Department.

“These young adults have grown up around the firehouse, so this is obviously this is a very difficult situation and time for all of us,” he told KTLA.

Heflin described the fallen captain as a man dedicated to his family, his profession and "committed to always making himself better." Rosa often served as a mentor to new firefighters and paramedics and was a training captain before being assigned to station 10, he said.

"That’s the kind of person Dave was, and he always had a smile on his face, always greeted you with a big hug and just a real engaging person," Heflin said. "And just a great friend and a great person to have around, and certainly someone you wanted on that engine company with you when you were going out and doing your job."

Firefighters could be seen embracing and consoling each other outside St. Mary Medical Center, where Rosa was treated, in aerial video from the scene.

A "last call" issued for Rosa over authorities' communication system around 8:10 a.m. — after roll call was taken and he had not answered — signed off with words from a traditional Irish blessing: "May the sun shine upon his path, may wind always be at his back and may the Lord hold him in the palm of his hands until we meet again."

Rosa's body was escorted with full honors from St. Mary to the coroner's office beginning around 12:20 p.m. A flag could be seen flying at half-staff outside the hospital.

Rosa was among two fire officials who were shot during Monday's incident inside a high-rise building at 600 E. Fourth St. that houses apartments for seniors.

Crew members from other L.A. County fire departments were staffing the Long Beach stations as Long Beach firefighters attended the procession.

“This is a large event for us and a huge loss for us,” Heflin said.

The second, Firefighter Ernesto Torres, was discharged from the hospital late Monday morning and is expected to make a full recovery, Heflin said. Torres is about 35 years old and has been with the department more than 10 years, according to Duree.

A civilian was also wounded. That person was in surgery and in critical condition, authorities said.

Officials were originally called to the scene around 3:50 a.m. to put out a fire, but then residents reported they had heard some sort of explosion and could smell gasoline. The building's occupants were told to shelter in place.

Then gunfire erupted around 4:10 a.m., shortly after firefighters put out the blaze but remained inside the building. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, said Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

"You go to these scenes and you never know what's on the other side of those doors," Luna said. "These brave firefighters went through those doors and unfortunately they were met with gunfire."

A person of interest has been detained in connection with the incident and a weapon has been recovered, according to Luna. But investigators are still working to put together a "big puzzle" from a "very chaotic scene," the chief added.

Meanwhile, tributes to Rosa were pouring in from public safety agencies across the Southland.

