Gov. Brown Declares State of Emergency for Lake County as Pawnee Fire Threatens 600 Homes

Scores of Lake County residents remained under evacuation orders Monday morning after a wind-driven wildfire ripped across thousands of acres of brush in Northern California, authorities said.

The Pawnee fire is threatening 600 homes and structures in Spring Valley north of Highway 20 and started late Saturday afternoon northeast of Clearlake Oaks, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze has scorched 8,200 acres and there has been no containment as of Monday morning. Twenty-two structures have been destroyed, many of those in sparsely populated patches of land outside of suburban neighborhoods, officials said.

On Monday, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Lake County due to the fire. The declaration cuts through bureaucratic red tape to free up resources faster and enables the county to recover some of the costs of fighting the fire.

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 8,200 acres. https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/AusFJCqlqF — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018