Spoken Dreams: Robin Ayers, Entertainment Reporter/Motivational Speaker

Robin Ayers is an entertainment reporter, motivational speaker, and author originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Robin had a troubled childhood, and television provided her with an escape. Throughout her youth, the bright lights and colors she saw on TV programs like Soul Train brought her happiness. At the age of four, Robin was sent off to California, where suddenly she found herself living among the same bright lights she had seen on her television screen.

Robin made it her mission to be a part of the same industry that brought her so much joy in her childhood. With a positive attitude, Robin began navigating her way through the world of fashion, television, and beyond. How did Robin climb the ladder and eventually find herself interviewing some of the world’s top celebrities? She maintains it was a combination of dedication, a hunger to learn, and the power of saying “yes”.

