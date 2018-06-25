Vigil Held for Santa Clarita Man Who Died Trying to Rescue Boy From Sequoia National Park River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friends and family members gathered Monday to remember a 22-year-old man who died after jumping into a Sequoia National Park river to save his nephew.

Victor Mozqueda jumped into a river Sunday after his nephew, Vincent Gonzalez, 5, accidentally fell in. Mozqueda did not know how to swim and was swept away.

According to a GoFundMe page, Mozqueda managed to keep Vincent on top of his head as he struggled to stay afloat so the boy could breathe, and eventually pushed Vincent into the hands of the boy's father.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was in the ICU before being released Monday. Mozqueda's body was eventually recovered about two hours after he was swept away, officials said.

Vincent's family said the boy wanted to return to Santa Clarita to say goodbye to Mozqueda.

At a vigil outside the Mozqueda's mother's home, his prized BMW and his favorite guitar were surrounded by candles and pictures of him.

"It’s not going to go away for all of us," Mozqueda's brother-in-law said of the man's death. "My nephew is alive. I’m always going to be grateful to Victor for the rest of my life."