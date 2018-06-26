× Authorities Release Image of Man Who Imitates Handgun to Rob 7-11 in Bell Gardens

A man is wanted for imitating a handgun to rob a 7-11 and escaping with $300 in Bell Gardens, authorities said on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at 9:21 p.m. May 22 at the 7-11 located at 7625 Eastern Avenue, according to the Bell Gardens Police Department.

The Police Department released an image of the man on Tuesday.

He simulated the firearm in the robbery and fled on foot, authorities said.

Authorities described the man as being possibly Hispanic, about 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a muscular build and large extended nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bell Gardens Police Department Detective D. Leuschen at 562-843-4031 or dleuschen@bgpd.org.