Beat the Heat

Posted 1:17 PM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 01:13PM, June 26, 2018

Splash into summer with KTLA’s “Take 5 to Care: Beat The Heat.” All summer long, KTLA 5 is partnering with local events and organizations to give you an opportunity to cool off, and to learn important information about protecting yourself from sunburn.

Below is a list of upcoming events where KTLA 5 will have a presence.  Some events may have an admission fee.