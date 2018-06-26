× Father Accused of Deliberately Giving His 3-Month-Old Daughter Skull Fracture in Loma Linda: Authorities

A father was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he deliberately gave his 3-month-old daughter a skull fracture and other injuries in Loma Linda, authorities said.

Jason Gordon Wenker, 30, was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The man is the father of the girl, said Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman in a separate statement.

On Monday, an ambulance transported the girl who initially had a skull fracture from the Redlands-based Beaver Medical Group to Loma Linda University Medical Center, authorities said.

An examination at the Loma Linda facility revealed the girl had numerous other injuries with many of them in different stages of healing, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The injuries were consistent with suspected child abuse and the girl is currently in the medical center’s intensive care unit, authorities stated.

Investigators determined the girl lived in Loma Linda with Wenker, the Sheriff’s Department said.

An investigation and collaboration with forensic pediatricians from the Loma Linda facility resulted in Wenker arrested in connection with willful cruelty and bail was set for $100,000, authorities said.

Wenker posted the bail on Tuesday and was released pending future court dates, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Brian Arias with the Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.