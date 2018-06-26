Healthy 4th of July Recipes With Simple Mills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Banana Split Cupcakes:

2 eggs

1 cup water

4 tbsp coconut oil, melted and slightly cooled

1 box Simple Mills Banana Muffin and Bread Mix

2 ripe bananas

Vanilla frosting

Top it with Cherries and Blueberries

Red White Blue Trifles:

3 large eggs

1/3 cup oil

1/3 cup water

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

Simple Mills Vanilla Cake Mix

Blueberries and/or blackberries, rinsed and dried

Strawberries (sliced) and/or raspberries, rinsed and dried

Whipped cream or whipped coconut cream

Mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

Cookie Sandwich:

1 box of Simple Mills Soft Bake Chocolate Chip cookies

1 container of Simple Mills frosting in either chocolate or vanilla

Roll the cookie sandwich in any toppings you would like, sprinkles, fruit, etc.

Cake and Fruit Kebabs:

1 box Simple Mills Vanilla Cake Mix

3 large eggs

1/3 cup oil

1/4 cup water

1/2 Tbsp vanilla extract

2-4 bananas, chopped in 1” slices

1 pint blueberries, rinsed and dried

1 pint strawberries, hulled, rinsed and dried

(cut the larger berries in half)