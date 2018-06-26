LAPD Releases Body Camera Footage in May 12 South L.A. Officer-Involved Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera footage on Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that resulted in no injuries on May 12 in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred around 7:10 p.m. on the 1700 block of 55th Street, according to the LAPD.

In the video, LAPD Cmrd. Alan Hamilton said in the nearly nine-minute video one man engaged in an action consistent with displaying a firearm.

Officers said one of the men was later found to be carrying a handgun, Hamilton said.

The man was later identified as 20-year-old Los Angeles resident Kevin Palencia, Hamilton stated.

In a previous news release issued on May 21, the shooting occurred when LAPD Officer Joshua Parker and his partner tried to make contact with the men but one immediately ran with a gun in his hand, according to the LAPD.

Parker fired his service weapon at the man, later identified as Palencia, which resulted in the officer-involved shooting, authorities said in May.

Palencia was not injured or struck by gunfire and was taken into custody.

His handgun was not found but a loaded magazine was recovered at the scene and booked as evidence, according to the LAPD.

No injuries were sustained to any officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD at 213-486-5230 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.