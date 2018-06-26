× Loma Linda Father Arrested on Suspicion of Child Cruelty After His 3-Month-Old Daughter Is Hospitalized With a Skull Fracture

A Loma Linda father was arrested on Tuesday after authorities discovered his 3-month-old daughter had a skull fracture and other injuries investigators described as “consistent with suspected child abuse.”

Jason Gordon Wenker, 30, was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The man is the father of the girl, said Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman in an email.

An ambulance transported the girl from the Redlands-based Beaver Medical Group to Loma Linda University Medical Center on Monday, authorities said. An examination at the Loma Linda facility revealed the girl had numerous other injuries with many of them in different stages of healing, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The injuries were consistent with suspected child abuse and the girl is currently in the medical center’s intensive care unit, authorities stated.

Investigators determined the girl lived in Loma Linda with Wenker, the Sheriff’s Department said.

An investigation and collaboration with forensic pediatricians from the hospital resulted in Wenker’s arrest early Tuesday, with bail set at $100,000.

Within about nine hours, Wenker had posted bail Tuesday; he was released pending future court dates, authorities said. A booking photo of him was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Brian Arias with the Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

Correction: An earlier version of the headline and lead for this story incorrectly described what authorities have said about Wenker’s suspected actions toward his daughter. The post has been updated.