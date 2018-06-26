Person Rescued From Roadside Cliff in Santa Clarita, Where Car Was Seen Further Down the Mountain

A person found on the side of a cliff along a roadway in Santa Clarita was rescued by Los Angeles County fire officials early Tuesday evening, as a car could be seen sitting at the bottom of the cliff below him, in Sky5 footage of the scene.

At about 5:20 p.m., a car was reported as being 100 feet over the side of a cliff near Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

Sky5 aerial video of the scene showed a firefighter tending to a person seen about halfway down the mountain. Further down, in an area of shrubbery at the bottom of the cliff, a car could be seen.

Later, authorities managed to rescue the person using ropes as a firefighter went down to help him or her.

A car is seen surrounded by shrubbery at the bottom of a cliff in Santa Clarita on June 26, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

However, fire officials have not said how the person or the car ended up there. No further information has been released by authorities.

