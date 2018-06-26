Man in Viral Video That Showed Woman Unleashing Racist Rant Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Latino man spoke out on Tuesday after he was in a video that showed a woman unleashing a racist rant against his mother in the Lake Arrowhead area.

Esteban Guzman, a 27-year-old systems administrator, previously said he confronted an unidentified woman after she yelled "Go back to Mexico" to his mother.

"And she started going off saying I’m a rapist and I’m an animal and I’m a drug dealer," Guzman said to KTLA on Tuesday. "You can see it on the video."

Guzman said he was "very angry" about the incident but experienced a mix of emotions.

He added his mother came to the U.S. illegally but he was able to earn a degree through her hard work.

"I just want to make it clear there's no room for racism in today's world," he said. "It will not be tolerated. It will not be ignored."

A Lake Arrowhead resident said the local community was experiencing "shock and outrage" over the incident.

"That people think it's OK to treat people that way," said Jaime Stiansen. "It's definitely not the majority of what we see here on a daily basis."