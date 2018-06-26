WeHo Man to Be Sentenced for Brutal Torture Murder of Young Mother Who Was Drained of Blood

A graphic novelist who once had a fledgling Hollywood career is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for the brutal torture killing of his fiancee — a murder prosecutors say took cues from a gory book he worked on years earlier.

Blake Leibel, 37, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2016 slaying of Iana Kasian, 30, the mother of his newborn daughter.

In the days after the grisly slaying, news media across the continent highlighted details that sounded as if they’d been lifted from a Hollywood horror script — a Canadian trust fund kid and a beautiful Ukrainian emigre, the birth of their newborn and then, weeks later, a bloodletting.

Before both ended up in Los Angeles in the 2000s, Leibel and Kasian lived very different lives on opposite ends of the world.

