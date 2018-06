Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 10-year-old boy from the Antelope Valley has cerebral palsy and his frequent trips to the hospital are becoming more difficult for his mother who is trying to raise money through a GoFundMe account.

Randa Perry, the mother of James, is now trying to raise money for a wheelchair accessible van.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 26, 2018.