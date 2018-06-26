× Motion Picture Academy Invites Largest, Most Diverse Class Ever

Some are well-known celebrities whose faces routinely grace magazine covers and screens big and small: Emilia Clarke, Mindy Kaling, Dave Chappelle, Miles Teller. The names of many others would be unrecognizable to even the most diehard cinephile.

But as of Monday, they all share one common descriptor: new member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In the latest step in its ongoing campaign to diversify an overwhelmingly white and male membership, the organization responsible for the Oscars has invited a record-setting 928 film professionals from 59 countries to join its ranks.

This marks the academy’s largest and most diverse class ever — ranging in age from 14-year-old actress Quvenzhané Wallis (who, at 9, became the youngest ever lead actress nominee) to 86-year-old Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina — topping last year’s 774 new members, which itself was a leap over the previous year’s 684 invitees.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.