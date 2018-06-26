San Diego Federal Judge Considers ACLU Request to Reunite All Children Affected by Immigration Policy With Parents Within 30 Days

A San Diego federal judge is contemplating a request by the ACLU to order all children affected by the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy to be reunited with their parents within 30 days.

The request for an injunction — asking the court to step in rather than leave it up to the government to act on its own — comes after President Donald Trump last week responded to mounting public pressure by signing an executive order that halted the practice of separating children from parents who had been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border for illegal entry.

The shift prompted confusion as to how subsequent family arrests at the border will be handled and questions as to what the government’s plans for reunification are.

Meanwhile, a new multistate lawsuit challenging the family separation practice was filed Tuesday in Washington state, with 16 states — including California — and the District of Columbia on board.

