South Gate Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Girlfriend

A 42-year-old South Gate man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection with the 2016 killing of his girlfriend in South Gate, officials announced Tuesday.

Oscar Rodriguez Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder on May 21, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, Nancy Molina, was found unresponsive in the 5200 block of Brookdale Road in South Gate on July 4, 2016.

Molina, 33, suffered “multiple traumatic injuries” and died at a hospital, officials said.

Rodriguez was questioned about the death that same day and was arrested in connection with the crime.

Details about what led up to the incident or details about the actual crime were not released.

