Summer Entertaining Recipes With Lo Bosworth

Posted 10:33 AM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, June 26, 2018

Television personality, lifestyle influencer, culinary enthusiast and creator of the blog TheLoDown Lo Bosworth joined us live with her favorite summer entertaining recipes just in time for 4th of July. Lo shares everything from entertaining, wellness and cooking tips on her blog.  For more information you can follow her on social media.