Supreme Court Sides With California Faith-Based Pregnancy Centers in Free Speech Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked enforcement of a California law that requires faith-based crisis pregnancy centers to notify patients that the state offers subsidized medical care, including abortions.

By a 5-4 vote, the justices said the disclosure rule likely amounts to compelled speech that violates the 1st Amendment. The court did not directly strike down the entire California law, but sent the case back to lower courts with instructions that enforcement of key provisions be immediately blocked while the legal challenge continues.

The California law forces the centers, which strongly oppose abortion, to notify women that the procedure is an option for them.

Justice Clarence Thomas said the challengers are “likely to succeed” on their 1st Amendment challenge. He was joined by four other conservatives.

