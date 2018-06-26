Mompreneurs Nancy Yen and Jinah Kim-Perek joined us live to tell us about how they turned their idea into a reality. Nancy Yen is the founder of OmieBox. OmieBox is the first and only bento box for kids that can store hot & cold food together, making it easier than ever for parents to pack healthy school lunches. Kids consume between one-third to one-half of their daily calories at school, making it critical to ensure those calories count with nutritious choices. Their distinguishing feature is a built-in, stainless steel, vacuum insulated container that keeps entrées warm until lunchtime. Jinah is the founder of the Niko Car Seat Cover. The NIKO Easy Wash Children's Car Seat Cover helps you keep those germs - and mess - off of your child while keeping their car seat looking brand new.
Turning Your Ideas Into a Reality With Mompreneurs Nancy Yen and Jinah Kim-Perek
