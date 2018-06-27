× Authorities Trying to Identify Person Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Man Who Was on Bicycle in Bloomington

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a person wanted for fatally shooting a 37-year-old man who was on a bicycle in Bloomington.

The victim, Curtis Lee Wadkins, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 13th Street and Pepper Street on Sunday, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Wadkins was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, Sheriff’s homicide detectives learned a person in a vehicle, possibly an SUV, shot Wadkins and left the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Randolph at 909-387-3589 or anonymous tipsters can call WeTip at 800-782-7463.