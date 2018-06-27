× California Lawmakers Advance Proposal to Temporarily Ban Soda Taxes

State senators advanced a proposal Tuesday that would ban local governments from approving new taxes on sodas and other sugary drinks until 2031, a bill aimed at spiking an industry-sponsored initiative that would limit the ability of cities and counties to raise any taxes.

The bill, AB 1838, is moving quickly through the Legislature in advance of a Thursday deadline for proponents of initiatives to withdraw their measures from the November statewide ballot. The beverage industry is expected to have collected enough signatures for an initiative that would prohibit local governments from increasing taxes without two-thirds supermajority support from the public, which significantly raises the current threshold.

Over the weekend, legislators introduced a bill that includes the temporary soda tax ban in an effort to stave off the initiative. Local soda taxes have become popular in recent years with public health advocates arguing that they are necessary to reduce obesity and diabetes risks.

Many state senators, who debated the legislation in a committee hearing Tuesday afternoon, said they reluctantly supported it because of the threat of the initiative.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.