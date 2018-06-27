Style Expert Alison Deyette joined us live with the coolest shades in celebration of National Sunglasses Day. Remember to take a #SunglassSelfie and tag #NationalSunglassesDay and @TheVisionCouncil. For more information on Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can also check out her new podcast Alternative Styles or follow her on Social Media @alisondeyette.
Celebrating National Sunglasses Day With Alison Deyette
-
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
-
Summer Entertaining & Backyard Fun
-
Prom Fashions
-
Affordable Summer Styles for Kids With Alison Deyette
-
Gearing Up for Spring Break Travel With CALPAK
-
-
Celebrating Father’s Day With Daddy and Me Fashions
-
Celebrating Mother’s Day With Mommy and Me Fashions
-
Donut Day Preview with Dessert Expert Nastassia Johnson
-
Celebrating National Nurses Week With Jaanuu’s Fashionable Uniforms
-
Father’s Day Gift Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Brandi Milloy
-
-
Chic and Effortless Travel Fashions With Style Expert Sydne Summer
-
DIY Mother’s Day Gifts With DIY Expert Jessie Daye
-
9-Day Clutter Intervention Program With Self-Help Author Tisha Morris