Celebrating National Sunglasses Day With Alison Deyette

Style Expert Alison Deyette joined us live with the coolest shades in celebration of National Sunglasses Day. Remember to take a #SunglassSelfie and tag #NationalSunglassesDay and @TheVisionCouncil. For more information on Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can also check out her new podcast Alternative Styles or follow her on Social Media @alisondeyette.