Disney's Insurance Company Suing Harvey Weinstein to Avoid Paying Bail, Legal Fees

Harvey Weinstein is facing yet another legal battle.

The embattled former movie producer is being sued by Steadfast Insurance Co., an insurer that covers policies for the Walt Disney Company.

Weinstein’s former company, Miramax, was acquired by Disney in 1993. Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein worked there until 2005, when they left to start The Weinstein Company.

Harvey Weinstein is seeking reimbursement for $1 million in bail through a Disney policy handled by Steadfast. But Steadfast is disputing the claim and filed suit in the New York Supreme Court this week.

Steadfast is also looking to recoup any money they’ve already paid in connection with Weinstein’s criminal case.

Weinstein, 66, has pleaded not guilty two counts of rape and one first-degree criminal sex act charge in New York Supreme Court.

Weinstein is also under investigation for alleged sex crimes in Los Angeles and London.