Father Killed at Malibu Campground Was Shot in Head, Coroner Says

Tristan Beaudette, a father who was killed while camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park campground, was shot in the head, a coroner’s spokesman revealed Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives continue to investigate the slaying while examining a series of other shootings in the area of the state park off Las Virgenes Road.

Los Angeles County coroner’s Deputy Chief Ed Winter said that an autopsy had determined that Beaudette, 35, of Irvine was killed by a gunshot to the head last Friday shortly before 5 a.m at the campground. Winter said further details of the medical examiner’s findings would be available once a full medical report is transcribed.

Beaudette, a scientist who worked in pharmaceuticals, was camping at the state park in Calabasas just off Las Virgenes Road when he was fatally shot inside his tent, where he was sleeping with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters.

