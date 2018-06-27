Frank Buckley Interviews: Phil Rosenthal, TV Showrunner/TV Host

Phil Rosenthal is a TV writer and producer best known for creating the hit comedy show “Everybody Loves Raymond.” He was the show’s executive producer/showrunner for its entire nine-year run. Now, he’s the host/creator of “Somebody Feed Phil” on Netflix. Phil takes viewers on an eating tour to different countries and cities around the world and the U.S. Series One of the show is available on Netflix now. Series Two debuts on July 6th on Netflix.

During this podcast, Phil discusses the joys of travel and also reveals how his inability to sell a comedy series after “Everybody Loves Raymond” influenced his decision to follow his passion to travel and eat.

