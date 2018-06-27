L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Falsifying Records, Misleading Supervisors

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty on Wednesday after he was charged with eking out extra salary by lying about being on duty when he was not, prosecutors said.

Matt Kochaon, 54, is facing seven felony counts including grand theft for allegedly creating fraudulent records while assigned to the southern region of the Sheriff’s Department’s Parks Bureau, which patrols public lands, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Kochaon is accused of driving his patrol vehicle to his home in Riverside once his shift was done, and then logging out from there, between September and October 2016. The tactic allowed him to take home more pay than he was supposed to, the DA’s office said.

The deputy also claimed to have responded to calls for back up during times he was actually at home by submitting fictitious patrol logs, prosecutors said.

Along with grand theft, he faces six counts of removing, destroying or falsifying a public record while an official custodian of records.

Kochaon could face up to nine years and eight months in local custody if convicted as charged, officials said.

He is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on July 26.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.