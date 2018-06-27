× Rap Artist ID’d as Man Whose Apparent Publicity Stunt Triggered Hourslong Traffic Jam on 110 Fwy in DTLA

A shirtless man wearing boxer shorts shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles for two hours Wednesday morning after he scaled an exit sign, unfurled political banners and began vaping, dancing and shouting from a bullhorn.

The spectacle — an apparent publicity stunt executed by an aspiring rap artist — created a massive traffic jam that paralyzed much of downtown as police officers and firefighters scaled the sign in an attempt to remove the man.

The episode finally ended when the husky sign climber performed a back flip off the structure and landed on a massive inflatable cushion placed on the freeway by firefighters.

The man, who was identified by police as 29-year-old Alexander Dunn, was booked on suspicion of delaying a police officer, trespassing on state property and failure to obey a regulatory sign.

Dephree has just done a backflip of the sign. pic.twitter.com/d5qh6qybQ6 — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

34.040713 -118.246769