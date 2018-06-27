Man Arrested After He Calls 911, Says He Killed His Girlfriend in Anaheim: Authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested after he called 911 and said he killed his girlfriend on Wednesday morning in Anaheim, authorities said.

The man called around 7:30 a.m. to report the crime and said there was a female down inside a home in the 800 block of South Cardiff Street, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

When officers arrived, the man told them "he had killed his girlfriend inside the residence and he told them he turned on the gas inside the house," Wyatt said. "The gas was not on as he said but we found a female in her 40s, deceased in a bedroom."

The man was later arrested on suspicion of homicide, authorities said.

Wyatt declined to give information about how the woman died or release her identity pending notification of her family.

Detectives are investigating, Wyatt said.

Neighbor Hermila Ochoa said she knew the arrested man.

"For a long time, they had problems," Ochoa said of the couple.

It's the first homicide in Anaheim in seven months, authorities stated.

APD Homicide detectives are on scene of a suspected domestic homicide in the 800 block S. Cardiff St. Suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public. If you have additional info please contact @occrimestoppers pic.twitter.com/1NDMnxpFkb — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 27, 2018