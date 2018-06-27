Stepfather Arrested in Death of 10-Year-Old Lancaster Boy: LASD

The stepfather of a Lancaster boy who died under suspicious circumstances last week has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials confirmed Wednesday.

Anthony Avalos was found dead after a reported fall in his Lancaster home along the 1100 block of East Avenue K June 21. He had severe head injuries and cigarette burns covering his body, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times has described Kareem Leiva as the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, though the sheriff’s department has not confirmed that he is the person who was arrested. Sheriff’s officials are expected to discuss the arrest during a 5:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services had previously responded to reports of child abuse at the same home, a source familiar with the investigation told the newspaper.

During a vigil for Anthony on Saturday, an aunt told KTLA that the boy “bruises all over his body” and a head injury at the time of his death. Maria Barron said she filed a report with DCFS three years ago over concern for his mother and her boyfriend’s treatment of their kids.

Seven children who either lived or were associated with the victim’s family have been removed from the home, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The children’s ages ranged from 11 months to 12 years old.

Barron old the Times that the children also said Leiva locked them in small spaces where they had to urinate and defecate on the floor.

The boy had come out as gay in recent weeks, the newspaper reported, and authorities are investigating whether that played a role in the boy’s death.