× Over Past 2 Years There Were 5 Shootings at, Near State Park Where Irvine Father Was Killed: Sheriff’s Officials

The shooting death of a father inside his tent while camping with his daughters at Malibu Creek State Park stunned residents and visitors to the popular open space.

But that shock has turned to questions after it was revealed that at least five other shooting incidents had occurred in the last two years in the areas in and around the park. The other shootings, in which at least one person was injured, got little publicity at the time but now have prompted fears that they might somehow be connected.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it’s reviewing some of the earlier cases but has not found any direct links to the fatal shooting last week of scientist Tristan Beaudette at a campground inside the park. In the wake of the death, state park officials have closed the campground off Las Virgenes Canyon Road as a safety precaution until further notice.

Some residents expressed concern about why officials did not provide more information about the earlier shootings.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.