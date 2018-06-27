× Police Respond to Barricaded Suspect at Sherman Oaks Motel, Shut Down Portion of Sepulveda Boulevard

Police activity at a Sherman Oaks motel shut down a portion of Sepulveda Boulevard early Wednesday, officials said.

In a 3:56 a.m. tweet, Los Angeles police Capt. Lillian Carranza advised the public to avoid the area surrounding the 777 Motor Inn on 4781 Sepulveda Blvd.

The Los Angeles Fired Department said it was assisting LAPD with an incident believed to involve a barricaded suspect.

Carranza said the street was closed between the 101 Freeway and Moorpark Street. She posted images of law enforcement responding to the scene.

Second time this week. Police Activity 777 Motor Inn 4781 Sepulveda Bl. Street Closed Sepulveda Bl between 101 FWY and Moorpark please avoid the area @LAPDVanNuysCPAB @lapdVanNuysDiv @911LAPD @LAPDHQ @LAPDOVB @CityAttorneyLA pic.twitter.com/QNFCMMGTrk — Lillian L. Carranza (@LAPDCARRANZA) June 27, 2018

Authorities provided no further information.